Gilbert & Cook Inc. Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 56.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.96. 430,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,265. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.99 and a 1 year high of $84.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.96 and its 200 day moving average is $76.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.