Gilbert & Cook Inc. Makes New $622,000 Investment in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,829,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,027,000 after buying an additional 269,339 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,577,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,707,000 after buying an additional 244,164 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cactus by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,648,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,066,000 after buying an additional 286,714 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,287,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,313,000 after buying an additional 120,519 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cactus by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,088,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,399,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Stock Down 0.8 %

Cactus stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.79. The company had a trading volume of 201,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,567. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.28. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.98.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Cactus had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Benchmark lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cactus

Cactus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.