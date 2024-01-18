Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases 1,566 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.53. 172,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,875. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.52, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $92.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.18 and its 200-day moving average is $82.10. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSGP. JMP Securities cut their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.