GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Gap Up to $63.46

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday. The stock had previously closed at $63.46, but opened at $65.64. GitLab shares last traded at $65.49, with a volume of 528,789 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on GitLab from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 0.50.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 1,425,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $89,055,170.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,558.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Porter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $39,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 1,425,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $89,055,170.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,558.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,680,173 shares of company stock valued at $102,656,456 in the last three months. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $5,217,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

