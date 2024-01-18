Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 393,043 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 252,926 shares.The stock last traded at $10.61 and had previously closed at $10.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Global Medical REIT Stock Down 2.6 %

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 336.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at $24,828,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 450.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 682,943 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth $5,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 205.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 349,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 27.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,423,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,765,000 after acquiring an additional 302,326 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Medical REIT

(Get Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

Further Reading

