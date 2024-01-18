GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 6,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GoPro by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 644.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

GPRO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 176,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $294.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.02 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoPro will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GPRO shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of GoPro from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GoPro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

