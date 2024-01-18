Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.80 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $3.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.14% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Grab has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.99 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 38.75%. Grab’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Grab will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Grab in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Grab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

