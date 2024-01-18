Graco Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Graco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GGG. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

GGG opened at $83.37 on Tuesday. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $87.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.90 and a 200-day moving average of $79.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at $7,768,583.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $31,669.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,716.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,479 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Graco by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Graco by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Graco by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Graco by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

