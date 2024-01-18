Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Shares Down 11.1%

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report) was down 11.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 46,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 45,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Grid Metals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.32.

Grid Metals Company Profile

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

