Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Short Interest Down 13.7% in December

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the December 15th total of 5,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GRFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Grifols from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Grifols has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $12.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Grifols by 106.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 2,512.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 59.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

