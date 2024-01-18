GRIT Investment Trust (LON:GRIT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.70

GRIT Investment Trust plc (LON:GRIT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

GRIT Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £154,700.00, a P/E ratio of -42.50 and a beta of -0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.21.

GRIT Investment Trust Company Profile

Global Resources Investment Trust Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Global Resources Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2012 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

