Guild of Guardians (GOG) Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last Week

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000450 BTC on exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a total market capitalization of $55.32 million and $683,592.26 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Guild of Guardians Token Profile

Guild of Guardians’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guild of Guardians should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guild of Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

