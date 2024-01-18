Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Short Interest Down 8.7% in December

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gyrodyne stock. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 1.28% of Gyrodyne worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gyrodyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ GYRO remained flat at $10.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 154. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Gyrodyne has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $12.66.

Gyrodyne Company Profile

Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements.

