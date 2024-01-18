H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.58-$3.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.66 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered H.B. Fuller from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.60.

FUL opened at $76.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.89. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.85 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,445,000 after acquiring an additional 55,005 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 25.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 425,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,170,000 after acquiring an additional 85,716 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 14.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 68,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 4.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

