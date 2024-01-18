Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.18 and last traded at $23.18. 122,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,231,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HASI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.20. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 415.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,904,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,702,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,641 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,727 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,377,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,439 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 31.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,018,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,457,000 after purchasing an additional 956,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

