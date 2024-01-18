Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,297,381 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,042% from the previous session’s volume of 376,453 shares.The stock last traded at $27.02 and had previously closed at $27.44.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RODM. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter valued at $177,860,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,204,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,747,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,680,000 after purchasing an additional 382,614 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,646,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 345,619 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,445,000.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

