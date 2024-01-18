Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Short Interest Update

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the December 15th total of 6,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hasbro Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HAS opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $73.57.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAS

About Hasbro

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.