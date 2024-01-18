Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Acquired by Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 853,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Hayward worth $12,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Hayward in the second quarter valued at $230,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hayward by 56.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Hayward in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Hayward by 44.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Hayward by 918.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hayward alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAYW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hayward from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hayward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

Hayward Price Performance

NYSE:HAYW opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.17. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $220.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.15 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hayward

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.