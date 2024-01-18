HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,700 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the December 15th total of 133,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HBT Financial from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Shares of HBT stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 10,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,192. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $615.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24. HBT Financial has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $23.49.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.81 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

In other news, Director Patrick F. Busch acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $35,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,572.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 58.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in HBT Financial by 366.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in HBT Financial by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in HBT Financial by 4,313.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in HBT Financial by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in HBT Financial by 998.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. 24.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

