HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.00.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $277.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $304.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.43.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

