Head to Head Analysis: Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY) and theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO)

theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Free Report) and Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares theglobe.com and Lendway’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio theglobe.com N/A N/A -$180,000.00 N/A N/A Lendway $18.80 million 0.44 $10.05 million $1.11 4.28

Lendway has higher revenue and earnings than theglobe.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

6.1% of Lendway shares are held by institutional investors. 72.3% of theglobe.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Lendway shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares theglobe.com and Lendway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets theglobe.com N/A N/A -1,731.35% Lendway 44.58% -4.25% -3.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for theglobe.com and Lendway, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score theglobe.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Lendway 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

theglobe.com has a beta of -0.75, meaning that its share price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lendway has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lendway beats theglobe.com on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About theglobe.com

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. theglobe.com, inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Dallas, Texas. theglobe.com, inc. is a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

About Lendway

Lendway, Inc. provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions. The company also operates a non-bank lending marketplace. The company was formerly known as Insignia Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Lendway, Inc. in August 2023. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

