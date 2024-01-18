Head-To-Head Survey: American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) & Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY)

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) and Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares American Airlines Group and Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Airlines Group 3.04% -47.30% 3.77% Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.5% of American Airlines Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of American Airlines Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Airlines Group $48.97 billion 0.17 $127.00 million $2.21 5.85 Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi N/A N/A N/A $10.16 8.62

American Airlines Group has higher revenue and earnings than Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi. American Airlines Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for American Airlines Group and Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Airlines Group 2 10 6 0 2.22 Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Airlines Group presently has a consensus target price of $17.68, indicating a potential upside of 36.71%. Given American Airlines Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe American Airlines Group is more favorable than Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi.

Summary

American Airlines Group beats Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a mainline fleet of 925 aircraft. The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc. in December 2013. American Airlines Group Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector; catering and ground service fuel services; software system maintenance and information technology consulting services. It is also involved in training, airport operation, and investment activities; provides cabin interior products and cargo transportation; and the trading of aviation fuel. The company was incorporated in 1933 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

