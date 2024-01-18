Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the December 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 766,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 371.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCSG opened at $9.56 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $15.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $706.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.42.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.64 million. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

