HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

HEICO Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:HEI traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $173.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,060. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO has a one year low of $153.63 and a one year high of $191.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.02 and its 200-day moving average is $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $936.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.13 million. HEICO had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HEICO will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.87%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HEI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.82.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $97,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in HEICO during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in HEICO during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in HEICO by 41.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO by 18.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

