Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the December 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of HGBL opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. Heritage Global has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $4.08.
Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.55 million for the quarter.
Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.
