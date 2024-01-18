Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the December 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Heritage Global Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of HGBL opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. Heritage Global has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $4.08.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.55 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heritage Global Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGBL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Global by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,761,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 322,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,872,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 167,810 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 431,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 253,400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Global during the 2nd quarter worth $1,104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Global by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

