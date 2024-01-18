High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th.
High Income Securities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
High Income Securities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PCF opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37. High Income Securities Fund has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $7.12.
High Income Securities Fund Company Profile
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
