High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th.

High Income Securities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

High Income Securities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCF opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37. High Income Securities Fund has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $7.12.

Institutional Trading of High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 896,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

