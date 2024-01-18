Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stock Position Lifted by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $91,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.54.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:HLT opened at $183.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.86 and a 12 month high of $183.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.48.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

