HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of HomeTrust Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 829,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $26.17 on Thursday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26.

HomeTrust Bancshares Increases Dividend

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.05 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on HomeTrust Bancshares from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

