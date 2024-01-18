Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Reduced by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,328,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $197.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.21. The company has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

