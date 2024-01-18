Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,400 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the December 15th total of 244,500 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 929,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 459,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,529,000 after purchasing an additional 155,186 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 497,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 166,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hooker Furnishings by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 363,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 29,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Hooker Furnishings alerts:

Hooker Furnishings Stock Performance

Shares of HOFT stock opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.71. Hooker Furnishings has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.

Hooker Furnishings Increases Dividend

Hooker Furnishings ( NASDAQ:HOFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.39. Hooker Furnishings had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $116.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hooker Furnishings will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Hooker Furnishings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is currently -122.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hooker Furnishings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.