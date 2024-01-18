Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Hurco Companies Stock Performance

Hurco Companies stock opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.22 million, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.45. Hurco Companies has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $30.41.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $66.11 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hurco Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Hurco Companies by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 307,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after buying an additional 62,353 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 74,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

Featured Articles

