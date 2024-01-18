Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Hurco Companies Stock Performance
Hurco Companies stock opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.22 million, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.45. Hurco Companies has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $30.41.
Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $66.11 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Hurco Companies
Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.
