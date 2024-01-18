HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 542,100 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the December 15th total of 620,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in HUTCHMED by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,105,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,532,000 after buying an additional 50,212 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 0.3% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,532,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,394,000 after purchasing an additional 25,164 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 0.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,602,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,232,000 after purchasing an additional 34,307 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 1,096.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,271 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,534,000 after purchasing an additional 123,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HUTCHMED in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on HUTCHMED from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.70.

HUTCHMED Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $21.28.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

