IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading Down 6.9%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) dropped 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 50,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 335,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

IGMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America cut IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IGM Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.21. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 91.73% and a negative net margin of 12,873.96%. The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. On average, analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $43,777.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,551 shares in the company, valued at $748,804.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,574 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $43,777.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,551 shares in the company, valued at $748,804.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 17,576 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $101,589.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,461.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,600 shares of company stock worth $164,181 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 15.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 21.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

