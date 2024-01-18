Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Position Increased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 94.4% in the third quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 145,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,436,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.5% in the third quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.18.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock opened at $250.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.36. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $265.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.