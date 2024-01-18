Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.75

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 81500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

Imaflex Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.55 million, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.38.

About Imaflex

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

