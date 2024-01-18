Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $69.26 and last traded at $69.47. 17,704 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 427,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMCR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Immunocore from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Immunocore Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -52.19 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.03.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $62.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $305,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunocore

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 4.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 103.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 32.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

