Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 68.8% annually over the last three years. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ILPT opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $4.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 88.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of September 30, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 413 properties containing approximately 60.0 million rentable square feet located in 39 states. Approximately 77% of ILPT's annualized rental revenues as of September 30, 2023 are derived from investment grade tenants, tenants that are subsidiaries of investment grade rated entities or Hawaii land leases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.