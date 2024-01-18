Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 68.8% annually over the last three years. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of ILPT opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $4.98.
ILPT is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of September 30, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 413 properties containing approximately 60.0 million rentable square feet located in 39 states. Approximately 77% of ILPT's annualized rental revenues as of September 30, 2023 are derived from investment grade tenants, tenants that are subsidiaries of investment grade rated entities or Hawaii land leases.
