Ingalls & Snyder LLC Grows Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $14,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $227.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,689. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.93. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $232.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.27 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.