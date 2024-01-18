Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases 4,103 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.0% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.67. The company had a trading volume of 20,601,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,263,457. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

