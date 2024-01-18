Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 17,600 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 931,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the quarter. Range Resources accounts for about 1.5% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $30,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 31.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1,102.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 139,096 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RRC traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.41. 663,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,010. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $37.88.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Range Resources had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 33.85%. The firm had revenue of $648.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.73%.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Range Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.52.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

