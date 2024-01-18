Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 20,292 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,340,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,292 shares during the period. Corcept Therapeutics makes up 10.9% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 8.13% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $227,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.12. 235,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,423. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.93. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.39.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CORT. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.81.

In related news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $48,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,643 shares in the company, valued at $212,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,070 shares of company stock worth $1,546,805. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

