Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 72 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in McKesson by 313.3% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 50.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $489.64. The stock had a trading volume of 211,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,493. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $494.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

