Insider Buying: FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Insider Acquires 229 Shares of Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) insider Roderick (Rod) Flavell purchased 229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 436 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £998.44 ($1,270.44).

Roderick (Rod) Flavell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Roderick (Rod) Flavell acquired 250 shares of FDM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.09) per share, with a total value of £1,000 ($1,272.43).

FDM Group Stock Performance

Shares of FDM stock opened at GBX 426.50 ($5.43) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 423.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 491.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £467.49 million, a PE ratio of 1,184.72 and a beta of 0.96. FDM Group has a 52-week low of GBX 362.50 ($4.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 897 ($11.41).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Monday, November 13th.

About FDM Group

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

Further Reading

