Insider Selling: Afentra plc (LON:AET) Insider Sells £19,618.90 in Stock

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Free Report) insider Ian Richard Cloke sold 56,054 shares of Afentra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.45), for a total transaction of £19,618.90 ($24,963.61).

Ian Richard Cloke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Ian Richard Cloke sold 34,033 shares of Afentra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39), for a total transaction of £10,550.23 ($13,424.39).

Shares of LON AET opened at GBX 35.20 ($0.45) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33. Afentra plc has a 52 week low of GBX 18.85 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 39.58 ($0.50). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 33.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 28.32. The company has a market cap of £77.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -880.00 and a beta of 0.12.

Afentra Company Profile

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

