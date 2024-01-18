Insider Selling: Alligator Energy Limited (ASX:AGE) Insider Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

Alligator Energy Limited (ASX:AGE – Get Free Report) insider Gregory (Greg) Hall sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05), for a total transaction of A$120,000.00 ($80,000.00).

Gregory (Greg) Hall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alligator Energy alerts:

On Friday, December 15th, Gregory (Greg) Hall 4,245,282 shares of Alligator Energy stock.

Alligator Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 87.82.

Alligator Energy Company Profile

Alligator Energy Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in Australia and Italy. It primarily explores for uranium, nickel, cobalt, copper, and other energy mineral deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Samphire Uranium project and Big Lake Uranium project situated in South Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alligator Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alligator Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.