Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) Shares Purchased by Vantage Financial Partners LLC

Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Inspire 100 ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIBL. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,646,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inspire 100 ETF by 52.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 32,033 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Inspire 100 ETF by 70.6% in the second quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in Inspire 100 ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Inspire 100 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 52,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter.

BIBL traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $34.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,468. Inspire 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.13 and a 1 year high of $35.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.05 million, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.65.

The Inspire 100 ESG ETF (BIBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks, selected based on a proprietary definition of biblical values. BIBL was launched on Oct 30, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

