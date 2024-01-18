Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (LON:INSP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 268557818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Inspirit Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £564,300.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.87.

About Inspirit Energy

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercialize a micro combined heat and power boilers for the commercial and residential markets in the United Kingdom. The company's appliance produces hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.

Featured Stories

