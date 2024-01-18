Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $121.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.07 million. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.
Insteel Industries Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,036. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.99. Insteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38. The company has a market capitalization of $648.66 million, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.06.
Insteel Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Research Report on Insteel Industries
About Insteel Industries
Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Insteel Industries
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Rio Tinto and BHP stock: Can mining giants unearth profit growth?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Spirit Airlines stock faces major turbulence post merger block
Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.