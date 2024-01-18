Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $121.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.07 million. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Insteel Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,036. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.99. Insteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38. The company has a market capitalization of $648.66 million, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Insteel Industries by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 32,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 11,081 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on Insteel Industries

About Insteel Industries

(Get Free Report)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.