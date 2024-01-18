Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,764 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 0.8% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Intel by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 35,853 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 33,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 39,077 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Intel Stock Up 2.6 %

Intel stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,372,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,265,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $199.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.99. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.70.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

