Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,581 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $46.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

